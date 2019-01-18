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EL CHAPO to FUND the WALL??? | WatchmanReview
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9 views • January 18, 2019
The El Chapo Act would take funds seized from El Chapo when he was arrested and use them to pay for the border wall. Ted Cruz lays it out step by step. See what you think.
www.senate.gov
www.house.gov
(mirror from the 'Daily Caller' at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaesZc1lk1k)
www.senate.gov
www.house.gov
(mirror from the 'Daily Caller' at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaesZc1lk1k)
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