"Never Quitting" is the Greatest Power in the Universe - Tim McGaffin on "The Wild Side" show

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Tim McGaffin II is a guest of "The Wild Side" hosted by David Clyde on the November 23, 2013 worldwide radio broadcast.
This is about 10 minutes of the full guest segment. Tim talks about the book he authored, "Champions Never Quit: God Is Close By Your Side", how he learned that the greatest power in the universe is getting back up when you get knocked down.
Video sponsored by: http://www.NeverQuitWater.com
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com