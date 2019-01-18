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Peta Casts White Men As Pervert Pedos
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245 views • January 18, 2019
Peta continues to push propaganda this time targeting white men who must adhere to the globalist agenda in order to be attractive to women. Alex exposes the dark side of the organization that claims to protect animals from inhumane treatment.
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