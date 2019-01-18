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Fox Turns Left, Targets Hannity And Carlson
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441 views • January 18, 2019
Insiders have informed Alex that Sean Hannity and others at the Fox News are being targeted for termination from their positions at the network. Alex explains that no good can come from selling out to the globalists.
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