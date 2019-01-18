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Jim Jordan's Inspiring Speech Electrifies The Internet!
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2403 views • January 18, 2019
Everybody's Talking About Jim Jordan's Inspiring Speech On The Border Wall!
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan delivered a galvanizing speech on the House floor Tuesday evening to fight for President Donald Trump’s border wall. The government shutdown continues as Democrats refuse to offer $5.7 billion to build Trump’s wall.
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan delivered a galvanizing speech on the House floor Tuesday evening to fight for President Donald Trump’s border wall. The government shutdown continues as Democrats refuse to offer $5.7 billion to build Trump’s wall.
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