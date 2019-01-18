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Government Shutdown Special: President Trump Tells Nancy Pelosi Her International Trip Is Cancelled - War Room Full Show
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116 views • January 18, 2019
On today’s War Room we focus on the Government Shut Down and take calls from people who have been directly impacted. We also get an update from Roger Stone on the state of the Democrats coup against America. Greg Reese reports on the News Guard app which is the next level of information censorship.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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