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Meet Elmo, Pedophilia’s Ambassador
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650 views • January 18, 2019
Alex Jones discusses how the voice actor and puppeteer for Sesame Street's Elmo character has been accused multiple times of sexual assault, yet somehow people are surprised that someone working on a children's television program would molest underage men.
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