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Could The Roe V. Wade Movie Change Public Opinion, And Make History?
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466 views • January 18, 2019
Roger Stone details the importance of cinema depictions of historical events and their power to influence the public. Mindy Robinson adds that detractors of the 'Roe V. Wade' movie were upset that there were too many men in the trailer.
http://roevwademovie.com
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http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
http://roevwademovie.com
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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