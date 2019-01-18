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New 'Roe V. Wade' Movie Is Being Censored On Facebook
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10 views • January 18, 2019
The new movie about the landmark case 'Roe V. Wade' has had a long battle to see the light of day, despite efforts to censor or exlude the film or it's trailer. Mindy Robinson, who stars in the film, talks with Roger Stone and Owen Shroyer about the state of reproductive rights in America.
http://roevwademovie.com
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
http://roevwademovie.com
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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