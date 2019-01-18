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Americans Respond To Government Shut Down
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10 views • January 18, 2019
A family member of a TSA worker claims the furloughed government employee in Detroit supports the shut down in favor of stronger border security. Another caller confirms workers in Utah Support the shut down as well. A Coast Guard serviceman calls in to voice his support for the wall, while claiming the average american is being fed misinformation about the severity of need for stronger border security.
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