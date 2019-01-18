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Mindy Robinson Exposes Pedophiles On Twitter, While Roger Stone Is Still Banned
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1050 views • January 18, 2019
Mindy Robinson joins Roger Stone and Owen Shroyer to expose online child predators, pedophiles and the growing acceptance of child abuse in our culture. Meanwhile, conservative political voices are being shut out of the same social media outlets that allow child predators to thrive.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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