© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
University Officially Teaches White Genocide
Follow
0
Share
Report
180 views • January 17, 2019
The University of Georgia is now allowing philosophy lecturer Irami Osei-Frimpong, aka “The Funky Academic”, to spew anti-white propaganda. Alex exposes the decades old globalist agenda to brainwash black American youth only to control them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.