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Alex Jones' Message To Globalists Who Waged War On Humanity
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796 views • January 17, 2019
After a series of accelerated epiphanies during this time of historical quickening, Alex Jones issues a dire warning to the individuals who chose to join the globalists' dishonorable war against humanity where decimating whole human populations is their primary objective.
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