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Trump: The Canary In The Coal Mine
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223 views • January 17, 2019
President Trump will soon deliver his State of the Union address and top of the list of topics is the crisis at the southern border. Matt Bracken reveals how the president can come out swinging and gain the victory America so desperately needs.
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