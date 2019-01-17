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Deplatforming Conservatives From Social Media
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280 views • January 17, 2019
The deplatforming of conservatives continues to take center stage in real life, while the MSM trats it as a non-issue. Matt Bracken explains the future for conservatives and patriots on social media.
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