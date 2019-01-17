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02142018 Fl School Shooting Alexa Miednik multiple shooters Bombshell
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39 views • January 17, 2019
Alexa Miednik a Senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Description:
She said she was with Alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz while hearing Gunfire
She claimed multiple shooters, and talked to alleged shooter
during the shooting.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
She said she was with Alleged shooter and hears Gunfire
Description:
She said she was with Alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz while hearing Gunfire
She claimed multiple shooters, and talked to alleged shooter
during the shooting.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
She said she was with Alleged shooter and hears Gunfire
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