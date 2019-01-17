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Nerd Tube 0017 - Using the Windows 10 Reminder feature
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119 views • January 17, 2019
In this video I show you how to use the built-in Windows 10 REMINDER feature that comes with Cortana. It's very easy to use and very useful.
http://www.the-nerdcave.com
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https://nerdcaverts.blogspot.com/
https://plus.google.com/104699672738324468529
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsbWaHrV2VfDn_vSoCkmzmw
http://www.the-nerdcave.com
https://twitter.com/NerdCave2
https://www.facebook.com/nerdcaverts
https://nerdcaverts.blogspot.com/
https://plus.google.com/104699672738324468529
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsbWaHrV2VfDn_vSoCkmzmw
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