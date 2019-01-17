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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 1/17/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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37 views • January 17, 2019
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SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
TRUMP ANNOUNCES NEW SPACE-BASED MISSILE DEFENSE STRATEGY
DEEP STATE TARGETS DRUDGE IN ATTEMPT TO FRAME HIM IN EARLY POLL RIGGING
RIDICULOUS GAMESTOP MELT-DOWN TRANNY 'TIFFANY MOORE' CALLED A 'VICTIM"' BY MSM
BLACK RACIST HATE "PROFESSOR" OSEI FRIMPONG AT UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA PREACHES "FIGHTING WHITE PEOPLE IS A SKILL; YOU HAVE TO GET USED TO FIGHTING WHITE PEOPLE", ADVOCATING RACIAL VIOLENCE
4th Hour: Matt Bracken
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY ON ALEX:
TRUMP ANNOUNCES NEW SPACE-BASED MISSILE DEFENSE STRATEGY
DEEP STATE TARGETS DRUDGE IN ATTEMPT TO FRAME HIM IN EARLY POLL RIGGING
RIDICULOUS GAMESTOP MELT-DOWN TRANNY 'TIFFANY MOORE' CALLED A 'VICTIM"' BY MSM
BLACK RACIST HATE "PROFESSOR" OSEI FRIMPONG AT UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA PREACHES "FIGHTING WHITE PEOPLE IS A SKILL; YOU HAVE TO GET USED TO FIGHTING WHITE PEOPLE", ADVOCATING RACIAL VIOLENCE
4th Hour: Matt Bracken
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