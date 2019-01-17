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02142018 Fl School Shooting Actors David Hogg and Cameron Kasky
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22 views • January 17, 2019
David Hogg and Actor Cameron Kasky Interview about Shooting
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
"I am an Actor... Until you have been on the reviving end of an AR15... We are the Experts, "
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
"I am an Actor... Until you have been on the reviving end of an AR15... We are the Experts, "
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