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01.17.18 Trump Tweets for January 16-17, 2019
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14 views • January 17, 2019
President Donald Trump tweets on the success of border walls around the world; radical obstructionist demonrats; Cryin' Chuck's hypocrisy; Lori Hendry retweet
Call Nitwit Nancy 202-224-4965 and Cryin' Chuck 202-224-6542
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/politics/item/31211-pelosi-plays-political-hardball-with-state-of-the-union-message
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
NHN- https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
Call Nitwit Nancy 202-224-4965 and Cryin' Chuck 202-224-6542
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/politics/item/31211-pelosi-plays-political-hardball-with-state-of-the-union-message
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
NHN- https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
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