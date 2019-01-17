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5 EASY FIDGET SPINNER TRICKS FOR BEGINNERS (TOP 5)
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3 views • January 17, 2019
This video will (probably) teach you 5 cool spinner tricks that anyone can do :)
if you guys like the video, give it a thumbs up and I might make a part 2 with more easy tricks, or maybe some harder technical ones
also remember to subscribe if you like my videos :)
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Trick names:
#1 Basic Spinner hand transfer
#2 Spinner finger transfer
#3 Spinner Hand Twist
#4 Spinner around the back trick
#5 Spinner swap (you need 2 spinners to do this)
if you guys like the video, give it a thumbs up and I might make a part 2 with more easy tricks, or maybe some harder technical ones
also remember to subscribe if you like my videos :)
------------------------
Trick names:
#1 Basic Spinner hand transfer
#2 Spinner finger transfer
#3 Spinner Hand Twist
#4 Spinner around the back trick
#5 Spinner swap (you need 2 spinners to do this)
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