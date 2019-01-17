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01.17.19 AIM Truth News Headlines
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2 views • January 17, 2019
TOP STORIES: Mueller working with Russian hookers in Thailand to nail Trump; The Federal Reserve Scam; Secret Service, Nitwit Nancy cancels SOTU over bogus security claim; Federal Judge Lamberth orders Rice, Rhodes & others to respond to Clinton Benghazi & Classified unsecured docs; Government "shutdown" trap to eliminate SES shadow government, deep state operatives; Parents outraged over transgender crisis w/college girls voluntary mastectomies & male hormone treatment.
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