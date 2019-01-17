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Full Show- Is The Shutdown A Secret Trump Plan To Drastically Shrink Federal Government?
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120 views • January 17, 2019
An anonymous op-ed by a senior Trump official fuels speculation that the government shutdown is in fact a secret scheme to reduce the federal government by up to 85%. If the shutdown extends 30 days, (five days from now) then it is possible that all the furloughed gov't employees will be laid-off en masse.
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