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93 Society QAnon Trump Train coming OFF the Tracks #BiffTannen #DJDrumpf
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19 views • January 17, 2019
Man Behind the Real Collusion - #BiffTannen played by #DJDrumpf
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-17/giuliani-cant-say-no-one-colluded-only-trump-didnt
Biff Tannen/Griff: LORRAINE!
Lorraine: Oh, my god, it's you father.
Marty McFly: My father?
Biff Tannen/Griff: You're supposed to be in Switzerland, you little son of a bitch!
Marty McFly: My FATHER?!
Biff Tannen/Griff: Did you get kicked out of another boarding school?
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/back_to_the_future_2/quotes/
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-17/giuliani-cant-say-no-one-colluded-only-trump-didnt
Biff Tannen/Griff: LORRAINE!
Lorraine: Oh, my god, it's you father.
Marty McFly: My father?
Biff Tannen/Griff: You're supposed to be in Switzerland, you little son of a bitch!
Marty McFly: My FATHER?!
Biff Tannen/Griff: Did you get kicked out of another boarding school?
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/back_to_the_future_2/quotes/
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