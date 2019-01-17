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Anonymous Op-Ed From "Senior Trump Official": Shutdown Is A Plan To Expose "Resistance Leaders" In Gov't
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13 views • January 17, 2019
As one of the senior officials working without a paycheck, a few words of advice for the president’s next move at shuttered government agencies: lock the doors, sell the furniture, and cut them down.
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