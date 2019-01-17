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The MSM Won't Show You This Crazy Unseen Paris Footage
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17 views • January 17, 2019
WeAreChange
In this video, we give you the latest footage from Paris over the weekend where the people took tot eh streets for the 9th week in a row. If you want to see it here is the place because you can be sure the MSM won't show you this crazy unseen Paris footage.
In this video, we give you the latest footage from Paris over the weekend where the people took tot eh streets for the 9th week in a row. If you want to see it here is the place because you can be sure the MSM won't show you this crazy unseen Paris footage.
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