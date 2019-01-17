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02142018 Fl School Shooting David Hogg Profanity Lies Contempt
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30 views • January 17, 2019
02142018 Fl School Shooting David Hogg Profanity Lies Contempt
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
WARNING Explicit Language used by David Hogg
Hogg Lies exposed about the Parkland school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tum7g1LB9-E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWXMkxYPi8E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVH3-usGNDQ
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
WARNING Explicit Language used by David Hogg
Hogg Lies exposed about the Parkland school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tum7g1LB9-E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWXMkxYPi8E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVH3-usGNDQ
Keywords
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