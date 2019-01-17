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El grano del sistema #250 - Inflación y devaluación, Fin del estado de derecho
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15 views • January 17, 2019
IDEOLOGÍA SIGLO XXI? 1:39
FIN ESTADO DERECHO 12:01
OBISPO SURF 15:15
SALUD FRANCO MACRI 16:35
LEY JUSTINA 20:05
NUEVA DIV INTERNAC TRABAJO 29:53
BUENOS AIRES SU SOVIETIZACIÓN 32:47
TORRES DE LA MUERTE 46:20
PUNTOS REFERENCIA 47:23
LO DE FRANCIA NO SE PUEDE DECIR 54:39
INFLACIÓN, DEVALUACIÓN 1:14:14
FARSA THELMA FARDIN 1:20:46
LAS 67.000 FOTOS SUBMARINO? 1:21:16
VENEZUELA PRIMAVERA LATINA? 1:21:45
HANTAVIRUS 1:22:34
CONCLUSIONES 1:23:20
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuZ1uvQCBPE
FIN ESTADO DERECHO 12:01
OBISPO SURF 15:15
SALUD FRANCO MACRI 16:35
LEY JUSTINA 20:05
NUEVA DIV INTERNAC TRABAJO 29:53
BUENOS AIRES SU SOVIETIZACIÓN 32:47
TORRES DE LA MUERTE 46:20
PUNTOS REFERENCIA 47:23
LO DE FRANCIA NO SE PUEDE DECIR 54:39
INFLACIÓN, DEVALUACIÓN 1:14:14
FARSA THELMA FARDIN 1:20:46
LAS 67.000 FOTOS SUBMARINO? 1:21:16
VENEZUELA PRIMAVERA LATINA? 1:21:45
HANTAVIRUS 1:22:34
CONCLUSIONES 1:23:20
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuZ1uvQCBPE
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