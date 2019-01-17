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Deep State Preparing To Arrest Matt Drudge? Canary in The Coal Mine…
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377 views • January 17, 2019
Michael Cohen is alleging that he made payments to man who ran a small technology company that manipulated polls on Drudgereport.com to benefit president Trump. Alex breaks down how the Deep State may now be targeting Matt Drudge for arrest.
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