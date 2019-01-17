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TUCKER CARLSON SHOW OF 1/16/19 ON TECH TYRANNY
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68 views • January 17, 2019
This 8 minute segment of Tucker's show of 1/16/2019 may be the most critical to our survival as a Constitutional Republic he's aired.
At 3:00 in Dr. Epstein makes a comment that prompts ME to suggest that he hire body guards.
How much dough have YOUR SENATORS and REPRESENTATIVE taken from these incipient leftist tyrants? Might want to ask.
At 3:00 in Dr. Epstein makes a comment that prompts ME to suggest that he hire body guards.
How much dough have YOUR SENATORS and REPRESENTATIVE taken from these incipient leftist tyrants? Might want to ask.
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