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Hollywood sexual abuse degeneracy - the whole neocon economy is abusive like this
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22 views • January 17, 2019
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𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆: Real Economics
The Hollywood sexual abuse degeneracy (which they try to throw away as a hashtag “#MeToo”) is a much bigger problem than just sex.
It's the whole economy is abusive like this. It's all just one big pimpocracy.
Also, hashtags are stupid. Also, Jimmy Savile knew what was coming.
(Recorded 3-17-18)
Find more at
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fx/
https://www.brighteon.com/
Video #265
𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆: Real Economics
The Hollywood sexual abuse degeneracy (which they try to throw away as a hashtag “#MeToo”) is a much bigger problem than just sex.
It's the whole economy is abusive like this. It's all just one big pimpocracy.
Also, hashtags are stupid. Also, Jimmy Savile knew what was coming.
(Recorded 3-17-18)
Find more at
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fx/
https://www.brighteon.com/
Video #265
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