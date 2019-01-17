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The Disgraceful Shaming of Dr. James Watson
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13 views • January 17, 2019
The most prominent Human DNA researcher and scientist, the person who did the most to map our DNA structure, Dr. James Watson...has been dishonored by modern progressive academia, simply because he presented the truth which [they] don't want to hear. This should be a consideration on whether you want to send your kids to college or university. They already started this crap in grade school and high school years ago, but it's getting worse today.
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