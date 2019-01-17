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Rep. Jordan: It’s unbelievable that Pelosi uninvited Trump from the State of the Union
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95 views • January 17, 2019
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) discusses how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi uninvited President Trump from delivering the State of the Union address and how Democrats are continuing to push back against the president’s border wall amid the partial government shutdown.
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