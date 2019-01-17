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UPDATE: January Preaching Schedule | Pure Words Baptist Church
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108 views • January 17, 2019
Pastor Jonathan Shelley gives an update for the January preaching schedule at Pure Words Baptist Church in Houston, TX.
Preaching Schedule for January:
Thurs Jan 10 - Pastor Jonathan Shelley
Sun Jan 13 - Pastor Joe Major
Thurs Jan 17 - Pastor Jonathan Shelley
Sun Jan 20 - Pastor Steven Anderson
Thurs Jan 24 - Pastor Jonathan Shelley
Sun Jan 27 - Evangelist Bruce Mejia
Thurs Jan 31 - Pastor Jonathan Shelley
Original video: http://bit.ly/2FCNRh3
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Preaching Schedule for January:
Thurs Jan 10 - Pastor Jonathan Shelley
Sun Jan 13 - Pastor Joe Major
Thurs Jan 17 - Pastor Jonathan Shelley
Sun Jan 20 - Pastor Steven Anderson
Thurs Jan 24 - Pastor Jonathan Shelley
Sun Jan 27 - Evangelist Bruce Mejia
Thurs Jan 31 - Pastor Jonathan Shelley
Original video: http://bit.ly/2FCNRh3
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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