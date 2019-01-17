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MUST-SEE: David Webb Joins 'Fox & Friends' After CNN Analyst Called Out His 'White Privilege'
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5 views • January 17, 2019
As seen on "Fox & Friends"
Fox Nation host David Webb joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning after one of his radio segments went viral when a CNN legal analyst mistakenly accused him of showing "white privilege."
Fox Nation host David Webb joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning after one of his radio segments went viral when a CNN legal analyst mistakenly accused him of showing "white privilege."
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