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Death Penalty for Innocent, Neglected Babies coming to New York
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201 views • January 17, 2019
Ed Riely of Westchester Right to Life speaks about the soon coming 2019 Abortion Infanticide Expansion Act of NY (a bill known as the Reproductive Health Act (RHA) Senate Bill S.240 – Krueger/ Assembly Bill A.21 – Glick) which allows the killing of 9 month pre-born babies and unwanted, neglected newborn babies. Read additional details about the Act here:
https://files.constantcontact.com/bdfe691f001/651e910e-db21-47ef-b350-9c5a955f2f68.pdf
https://files.constantcontact.com/bdfe691f001/651e910e-db21-47ef-b350-9c5a955f2f68.pdf
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