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Proof Obama's Birth Certificate is fake. He is a criminals. Why is he not behind bars.
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45 views • January 17, 2019
Isn't it amazing that somehow the people who are supposed to verify your identity and confirm that you were indeed born in the US, before you can run for the Presidency, allowed this Muslim to become President, not once, but twice.
Obama did nothing but damage America. He is a traitor.
Obama did nothing but damage America. He is a traitor.
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