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Be Ye Stedfast | Ordination of Pastor Jonathan Shelley
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14 views • January 17, 2019
Preached by Pastor Jonathan Shelley of Stedfast Baptist Church in Fort Worth, TX on January 6, 2019 after being ordained by Pastor Steven Anderson.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2VXmpjz
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2VXmpjz
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www.thenewifb.com
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