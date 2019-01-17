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Trump's Syria exit plan questioned after ISIS-claimed attack
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5 views • January 17, 2019
Four Americans were killed in suicide bombing in Syria; reaction and analysis from Fox News national security and foreign affairs analyst Walid Phares. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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