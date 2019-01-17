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Benson predicts Trump will reject Pelosi's urge to delay his address
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3 views • January 17, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested President Trump to postpone his State of the Union Address until the government is reopened. Fox News contributor and Co-host of 'Benson and Harf,' Guy Benson reacts on 'America's Newsroom.'
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