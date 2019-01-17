© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lara Trump: Donald Trump will not back down
Follow
0
Share
Report
37 views • January 17, 2019
Trump's 2020 campaign senior adviser Lara Trump weighs in on the ongoing partial government shutdown and the fight over border wall funding. #Hannity #FoxNews
Keywords
white housenewspoliticspresident trumptrump campaignfox newsfox news channelhannitysean hannitydonald trumpgovernmentborder walltrump wallus bordertrump borderhannity fox newslara trumptrump familyborder wall fundinghannity trumpshutdowngovernment shutdowngovernment fundingborder battlelara donald trump
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.