© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is now the right time to legalize pot?
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • January 17, 2019
Is it really safe? Tucker takes on marijuana advocate and 'How to Smoke Pot (Properly)' author David Bienenstock. #Tucker #FoxNews
Keywords
current eventsnewsmedical marijuanafox newsfox news channeltucker carlsontucker carlson tonightus newsmarijuanadrug policypotrecreational marijuanasocial issueslegalizecannabis legalizationlegal marijuanalegal potlegal weedmarijuana debatepot debatepot fox newspot legalizationrecreational pottucker debatesus debatesweed debate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.