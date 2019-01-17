© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Migrant caravan headed to the US grows to an estimated 2,000
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • January 17, 2019
Former acting ICE director Tom Homan says that until the Democratic leadership closes the loopholes that allow migrants to come, the caravans will not stop. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.