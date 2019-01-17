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SPECIAL: Sandy Hook Lawsuit, Evidence. with James Fetzer,
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133 views • January 17, 2019
The 'father ' of a young 'dead victim' of the Sandy Hook hootings of Dec. 14, 2012, has sued Prof. James Fetzer for editing a 358 page book by 13 investigative journalist authors raising questions about evidences around what happened at, and since, that date. Seems like a forged Death Certificate is quite obviously a fake. Many other questions from observations are being discussed here in preparation for this monumental trial.
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