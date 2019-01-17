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Full Show – Jones Responds To Roku Ban / Sandy Hook Lies – 01/16/2019
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712 views • January 17, 2019
Roku deleted a fan-made Infowars channel less than 24 hours after it went public. Roku enforced ban at the behest of Democratic PR firms pushing sensational lies about Alex Jones. The channel’s creator warned that entities that cave to liberal mobs control your TVs. Joining today’s show is the developer of the banned app “John” delivering his official comments on the matter. Also, journalist and social media savant Tom Pappert delivers the inside baseball on Big Tech’s campaign against Infowars.
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