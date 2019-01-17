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How President Trump Can Win The Government Shutdown Narrative
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296 views • January 17, 2019
The public couldn't care less that their tax money is given to sports stadiums in corporate welfare. But, funding for border security is considered immoral. This historic government shutdown will be branded with Trump's name. And he could easily pivot it to a positive.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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