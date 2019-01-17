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Democrats And Deep State Currently Engaged In Treasonous Coup Against President Trump - War Room Full Show
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82 views • January 17, 2019
In today’s War Room, Alex Jones responds to the Roku announcement to pull Infowars, Roger Stone responds to the latest fake news attack on him, and Owen Shroyer explains why the left gets so violent at the sight of President Trump. Meanwhile, a high school student is attacked at a concert for wearing a Trump shirt.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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