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Triggered Transsexual Bully At GameStop Considered The Victim By Local News
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1335 views • January 17, 2019
Fake outrage festers in an outrage society bent on taming the public. A transexual bully throws a fit and verbally assaults a store clerk, and gets praised by the local news. Meanwhile, conservatives and anyone to the right of Mao endures vitriolic condemnation and attacks with grace, and memes.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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