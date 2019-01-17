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The Deep State Removal Of Donald Trump Is Coming, Unless He Stops Tweeting And Starts Acting
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15 views • January 17, 2019
Where are the criticisms of Mueller's negligence of actual crimes he as uncovered. All while pursuing charges against Trump and his campaign associates despite the growing lack of evidence. Roger Stone struggles to find his connections to Russia in an introspective investigation of his never having met or communicated with Wikilieaks or anyone Russian.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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