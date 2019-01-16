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The Sandy Hook Secret: Inside Hillary’s Plan To End Free Speech
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183 views • January 16, 2019
Tom Pappert, radio host and writer for Big League Politics, joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the recent Infowars Roku ban and lay out the left's plan to use the Sandy Hook false narrative media fiasco to confiscate not only our guns but our free speech as well.
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